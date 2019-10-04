Madumere felicitates Bishop Chukwuma Opara on 2019 Anglican Synod

- Wishes church successful deliberations.

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere, has congratulated His Lord Bishop, Rt. Revrd. Dr. Chukwuma Opara and laity of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion,

Prince Madumere sent his message at Luke Anglican church, Achi-Mbieri, Ezinihitte autonomous community , Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, the former Deputy Governor's home town.

He described as the church council where issue of doctrines, administrations, and where general decisions are made for the progress of the church in so far as they are not in contradiction with the biblical injunctions.

He used the opportunity to charge the new Bishop of Owerri Diocese to be courageous while discharging the divine duties God has assigned him to discharge.

"As Anglicans, we look forward to synod because it is our parliament, a council where issues that boarder on the doctrines and administration of the church are discussed.

"I wish us a very successful deliberation. I wish to also call on Anglicans to rally round our Lord Bishop to deliver on this heavenly task. I must say that we in Achi are very happy that we are playing host to this solemn gathering. It is our earnest prayers that after our efforts here on earth, God will also help us to be partakers of His heavenly kingdom.

"You people in the media should equally know that why we have leadership problem is because our politicians do not feel responsible to God. God's ordnance is founded on love and when you love your people you cannot cheat them. You build a bridge without steel reinforcement and still have the temerity to make a notice.

"I hereby call on all and sundry to return to God and fear Him, then we can be assured that our state and the country at large will be uplifted in all ramifications."

Meanwhile, this Synod is the first that Bishop Opara will superintend since his emergence as the Bishop of Owerri Diocese of Anglican communion and the 2nd synod in the 21st session of the Diocese.

The Synod, which began yesterday September 3 will end on Sunday, September 6, 2019.