Reducing The Threat Of Unemployment In Nigeria Through Government Support For Technical Education.

Dr. Sampson Omobayo Adegoke, Rector of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke in Oriade Local government area(LGA) of Osun State has called on federal and state governments to fund and support technical education for the much needed technological growth and development of the country.

He made the remark on Monday 30th September, 2019 in Ijebu-jesa as a special guest of the week, during the weekly ‘Alejo Pataki’ Timsed Broadcasting Service radio interview with veteran broadcast Journalist, Mr. Adekunle Adeyemo as moderator.

Dr. Adegoke urged parents to embrace the value and immense opportunities associated with technical training to encourage and enable youths develop their God given potential to achieve their goals and aspiration in life.

He said, in the 21st century, increasing growth in population and the growing unemployment threat of young college graduates around the world, particularly in developing nations, have necessitated the need for youths to explore the inherent benefits associated with technical education and training.

This he says will serve as the last resort for them to stay away from the long wait on government white collar job, take a bold and decisive step to establish themselves as entrepreneurs to reduce the challenges and hardship of joblessness to enable them care for themselves and their family.

Dr. Adegoke advised unemployed youths and adults to train or retrain themselves in short term technical professional courses that will enable them through government support and empowerment programmes for small and medium scale businesses, set up their own businesses to earn a living.

Speaking on the establishment and achievements of the college, Dr. Adegoke said, the college was formerly an off campus arm of Ibadan Polytechnic, in Oyo state. The college he said was up graded to the status of a college of Technology during the administration of late former Executive Governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Since establishment, Dr. Adegoke said, the college has graduated students in various technical fields from about 16 departments operated and managed by the college. He said not long ago, 11 new departments approved by government were added to the already existing ones.

The college today he said has a total of 27 departments equipped and managed with the support of the government, outside institutions and organisations. He said, the college has competent and dedicated academic and non academic staff.

The achievements of the college, he says, include, local fabrication of a satellite transmitter which was sold out locally. Other technical inventions by students of the college he said are: Portable Cooler, Gari Processing Machines and Equipment, Solar Light generating power, Poultry Incubator for hatching eggs just to mention a few.

The college he says wants local, international organisations and private sector/investor participation and collaboration to develop and commercialize the different technical inventions made by the college.

Dr. Adegoke says 2019/2020 admission screening for National Diploma(ND) and High National Diploma(HND) candidates is ongoing and admission to the college he stressed is open only to qualified candidates from any state in the country, irrespective of religion or ethnic background.

He said, for admission to any course at the college, candidates must at least meet up with the country’s Polytechnic Joint Admission Matriculation Board(JAMB) cut off mark or point of 120 and above. However, admission for the National Diploma(ND) courses, he said, candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination(S.S.C.E) with at least 5 credit passes which must include English and Mathematics.

College course fees he said are cheap and affordable. The college he says hope to extend training opportunities to people with no privileged for admission to take the online distance learning programme to be introduced very soon by the college.

Dr. Adegoke stressed the fact that in live, there are many ways and means by which people achieve their aims to reach the top. He says the aim of the college is to assist students get to the top in their chosen career or educational pursuit.

He said short term Daily, Weekend or Part-time technical courses, organised by Osun state College of Technology(OSCOTECH), Life Empowerment Programme Centre in Osogbo are also available for employed or business men and women in the community.

He called on all interested people willing to enrol for any of the college’s part-time program, to collect entry form at OSCOTECH centre in Osogbo. He admonished parents and interested candidates to visit the college’s website at ( www.oscotechesaoke.edu.ng ) for full admission information.

Since becoming the Rector of Osun state college of Technology in July 2017, Dr. Adegoke says with his open door policy, he has had good working relations with the members of staff. He says staff welfare is very passionate and paramount to him and with their support, co-operation and open-mindedness he has been able to solve problems facing staff at the college.As for his take on student unionism and its associated problems in the college, Dr. Adegoke says his experience as a long serving staff in the college has made him to have good understanding of student problems and ways to solve them. He says when student problems come up, he always want them to dialogue with him for solution.

“I love my students and I have a cordial and pleasant relations with the college’s student union,” he said.

Dr. Adegoke says the college will be having its convocation starting early in October, 2019 and this coincides with its 27th year anniversary celebration.

Events planned for the historic occasion he says will include: convocation lectures by eminent and distinguished Nigerians and at the grand finale on 12th October, 2019 he said, Awards will be given to deserving people in the community who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the college since inception.

Dr. Adegoke thanked Osun state government, Institutions, Organisations or individual who one way or the other have contributed to the success story of the college.

Dr. Adegoke solicits for more support for the college from the government, private individual, local and international organisations to increase and update technical teaching facilities to improve the quality of technical education for technological advancement in the country.