National Obstetrics Fistula Centre (NOFIC) Abakaliki repairs over 3000 fistula, 1000 prolapse patients

No fewer than N3, 000 fistula and 1000 prolapse patients have been repaired in National Obstetrics Fistula Centre (NOFIC), Ebonyi state hospital free of charge.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the new Medical Director, Dr Johnson Obuna said the repaired patients were from different parts of the country.

He explained that lots of women in villages across the country were suffering fistula and urged them to visit the hospital for repairs.

Obunna said the wombs of many women have been blocked which makes it difficult for them to get pregnant through conventional method which according to him, the centre handles so that they can give birth.

“There are some women especially those who has fistula, they cannot get pregnant. Their tubes have been blocked, may be their husbands can’t produce sperm again and they cannot get pregnant through conventional method. Some of them couldn’t get pregnant till they reach menopause, such people we bring them here and we treat them.

"We do what we called system reproductive technology or popularly known as baby transplant. We make them to get pregnant, we give services free for fistula patients”, he said.

Obunna appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOS), government at all levels, public spirited individuals, corporate bodies to donate consumables and funds to the hospital for it to its humanitarian services to the people.