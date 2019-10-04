Imo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona Lauds ISOPADEC, Urges Citizens Support

…As D-Gov. Visits Family of Slain PDP Campaign Chairman

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has commended the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission – ISOPADEC over its ongoing efforts at enhancing the capacity of youth of Oil Producing Areas in the state.

Engr. Irona gave the commendation while addressing hundreds of jubilant residents of Ndiuloukwu, Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State during a condolence visit to the family of a fallen chieftain of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party in the area, Mr. Azuoma Okwara Awaraka.

He urged people of the area to embrace the human capital development initiatives of the Oil Commission, describing them as a step in the right direction.

Speaking on the late Alex Azouma Okwara Awaraka, the Deputy Governor described his death as a great loss to the PDP family in the area, even as he prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Continuing, the Deputy Governor used the occasion to advise citizens on godliness, warning that every man will give account of his stewardship before the Creator.

On the Deputy Governor’s delegation to Ndiuloukwu were: Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Sydney Uneanya, Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-party Affairs, Hon. Jeff Ojinika, Chairman, PDP, Oguta LGA, Hon. Fred Opiah, Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Engr. Anthony Okwuosha, PDP House of Representatives aspirant for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in the 2019 election, Hon. Collins Ilo, among others.

Widow of the deceased, Mrs. Chikamso Azuoma Okwara Awaraka, Chairman, PDP, Ndiuloukwu/Umuowere ward, Obiefule Nwauwa, family members and other stakeholders were on ground to receive the Deputy Governor and his team.

It would be recalled that the campaign Council Chairman of Ndiuloukwu/Umuowere Ward in the 2019 elections, Alex Azouma Okwara Awaraka was killed by unknown gunmen on Assa/Obile road, Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA recently.