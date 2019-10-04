Gov. Zulum Meets Islamic Development Bank Vice President in Saudia

Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State Thursday paid visit to the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during which he met the Vice President of the Bank, Dr Mansur Muktar.

The Islamic Development Bank which is a multi-national institution through co-financing by countries including Nigeria, was established to assist member States particularly those with high population of poor citizens and those in critical needs.

Zulum's visit to the Bank was the second as it would be recalled that he was part of the delegation led by the former State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, that visited the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 14th September 2017.

The meeting, largely focused on stability, developmental issues and the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement concerning Borno State and it lasted for about one hour.

The State Commissioner of Information and Home Affairs, Alhaji Babakura Abba Jato, Nigeria's Consular General to Saudi Arabia , Alh. Garba Satomi Grema and other officials of IDB were at the meeting.