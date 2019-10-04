Delta Government Set To Return Education's Lost Glory

Instead of remaining in the perpetual state of crawling, the Delta state government has taken proactive steps aimed at reviving the education sector and returning it to its pride of place.

The state government has disclosed that gone are the days of building infrastructure without quality policies and programmes on ground.

Addressing journalists at a Post Exco on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, disclosed that the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is interested in the quality of programmes.

"The governor is very much concern about the quality of programmes especially in the education sector", assuring that the state would continue to build infrastructure, "but this time around, we are very much interested in the quality of the learning. It is our desire to go back to number one position and that is uppermost in the mind of the governor".

He stressed that to achieve the desire, the governor has directed the ministry of basic and secondary education to ensure that, "we pursue very vigorously quality policies that will make it possible for our children to be able to excel".

He revealed that aside the quality of policies and programmes, the goverment is also interested in the learning condition, quality of teachers and instructional materials available in the different institutions.

Also, for the state government to be able to enforce environmental and sanitation laws, government institutions would maintain a high level of cleanliness of government premises.

The Information Commissoner, said "we have resolved that government institutions will take it very seriously the maintenance and the cleanliness of government environment so that charity begins at home".

He noted that to be able to clampdown on defaulters, government institutions needs to show the way, "so that when individuals do not keep up to that, then we can afford to begin to take actions.

"So, we are taking a look on how we can restructure and restrategize our mechanism of keeping our environment very clean and so in not too distant time, we will be reaching out to you as to what roles we expect our people to play in the view to keeping a much more healthy state based on the principal of cleanliness", Aniagwu added.