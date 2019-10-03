Delta Governor's Wife Deny Receipt Of N3.5 Billion Donation

Wife of the Delta state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has denied receiving N3.5 billion from the Initiative for Global Development on behalf of her pet project "O'5 Initiative.

The governor's wife, who stated this on Wednesday while briefing selected newsmen in Asaba, said that the initiative did not receive any money from IGD, a U.S -based non-profit organisation.

The denial came at the wake of the allegation that the IGD donated 10 million US dollars to the tune of N3.5 billion through the O'5 Initiatives in New York at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a sensotizatoon forum.

She said that her O'5 Initiative as a registered organization was invited to the UNGA where she made presentations.

"A major outcome of our UN presentations is to express desire of the Initiative for Global Development to partner with O'5 Initiative.

"Their interest is centered on digitizing our sickle cell clinics across the state; This will generate critical data that will aid in the management of sickle cell patients.

"I would like to state categorically that no memorandum of understanding has been signed and no financial has been made.

"If my Initiative was giving any money, I will be very glad but no money was given to it," she said.

Dame Okowa said that the O'5 Initiatives, a non-governmental organisation, has enjoyed the support in cash and kind from various donours from individuals and corporates bodies including Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, Rain Oil Nigeria Ltd among others.

She mentioned the Initiatives achievement to include, grassroot medical outreach in the state impacting 26,304 patients in year 2018.

"Also the distribution of 15, 811 eyeglasses, suspension of 9,386 eye drops and performed surgery on 2,241 patients.

"In the past four years, we have paid hospital bills for indigent patients to the tune of nearly N14 million.

"Perhaps, our most visible achievement to date is our contributions to the treatment and management of sickle cell disorder.

"We have so far establish 12 sickle cell centers in government owned hospitals in Agbor, Oleh, Kwale, Okpe, Ughelli, Otu-Jeremi, Umunede, Issele-Uku, Patani, Emu and Moko, fitted with modern laboratory equipment, genetic counsellors and medical doctors," Same Okowa said.