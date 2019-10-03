International Teachers Day: muslim Students Society Of Nigeria (mssn) Narrates How Nigerian Teachers Are Suffering

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has called on government at all levels to improve the welfare packages of Nigeria teachers in order to secure solid future for the country's education.

The Amir (President) of the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Dr Saheed Ashafa, made the call in a statement to commemorate 2019 World Teachers Day.

He described the present situation in where teachers are poorly paid as totally unacceptable

"Importance of teachers in any society that desire all-round growth is second to none. We advocate for significantly higher pay for teachers at all levels of our educational sector.

"Many teachers are suffering in this country. Some are paid meagre salaries to the extent that they could barely transport themselves to school or feed. Some are owed salaries and lacked transport fare to go to school to teach the pupils," he added.

Ashafa demanded that all other forms of hardship being encountered by teachers in the country, be immediately resolved without delay.

"Inhuman treatment such as travelling far distance to schools, absence modern teaching tools and inadequate refresher courses must be addressed with alacrity by the present government," he added.

Ashafa reminded government of importance of paying more attention to the country's educational sector.

While advocating better remuneration for the educators, Ashafa also implored the teachers to eschew all forms of professional misconduct to restore the integrity and sanctity of the teaching profession.

He said, "It should be clearly stated that the rate of examination malpractice at present is highly embarrassing. The poisnous role of many teachers in the spate of malpractice at its present height is unpardonable. We must do everything to ensure that sanity return to the sector."

He bemoaned a situation where teachers engage in serial abdication of duty, perpetual lateness to class, illicit relationship with students and other forms of misconduct as unethical and uunacceptable

Ashafa also emphasised that "teachers must remember that the only enduring wealth they possess is personal integrity and must as such display high sense of dignity at all time."

The World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is held every year on October 5 to honour teachers and recognize their contributions to education and development in the society.