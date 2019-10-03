DPR warns oil & gas lab operators against data compromise

Acting Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Alhaji Shakur Ahmad Rufai, has issued a stern warning to oil and gas laboratory operators to avoid compromising data analysis results in order to ensure ethical industry standards and best practices.

Shakur gave the warning at the third Oil and Gas Industry Laboratory Stakeholders Workshop held in Lagos on Wednesday to chat a new direction for laboratory managers and operators towards embracing industry best practices in laboratory data analysis in the oil and gas industry.

The two-day workshop themed "Enhancing laboratory best practices and capacity Building towards promoting sustainable development in the Nigerian oil and gas industry", is aimed at building a pivotal force that would catapult laboratory practice within the Nigerian oil and gas sector towards a pedestal where it becomes a reference point for international standards and indeed the world’s best.

In his address, Shakur, represented by Dr. Musa Zagi, Deputy Director, Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), Division of DPR said laboratory practice in the Nigerian oil and gas Industry should be seen as a critical and sensitive component whose input is critical for decision-making across the oil and gas value chain.

According to him, "This engagement is geared towards continuous improvement of laboratory practice in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, and aimed at determining how equipped and efficient our laboratories are for conducting these scientific observations and analyses."

He said: It is my fervent hope and firm belief, that the discussions will ignite a strong determination and resolve among all oil and gas laboratory stakeholders to begin to chart a definitive and sustainable path towards uncompromised and consistent quality of service and integrity of results.

Shakur said that furthermore, the quality and integrity of the data or results churned out from laboratories in our sector of the economy is a critical ingredient in decision making (for both regulators and operators) without which there can be no real value addition and sustainability.

He said that the agency has put in place, machinery to ensure good laboratory practice in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said the machinery, which includes the accreditation and permitting process for companies rendering laboratory services in the sector has been further strengthened by the oil and gas laboratories stakeholders’ workshop since the first workshop which was held in 2015.

Source: DPR