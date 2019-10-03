Jubilation As Philanthropist Ofumelu Rewards Outstanding Students In Ayamelum

It was indeed a moment of jubilation and fanfare in Ayamelum Council Area of Anambra State as a philanthropist and human capacity builder, Hon. (Sir) Alphonsus Ofumelu dosed out cash prizes to the winning students in the 2019 Alphonsus Ofumelu Science Quiz Competitions.

The well-attended event which took place at the Local Government's headquarter, Anaku, attracted many dignitaries, ranging from political office holders to parents, teachers and students alike, who came to witness the prize presentation and felicitate with the winners of the quiz competitions.

Speaking at the event, while presenting prize to the overall winner in the competition, the Transition Committee Chairman for Ayamelum Local Government Area, Hon. Benjamin Onyeabo described education as a great investment in human development and capacity building, and called on the students to remain ever focused and committed to their studies. He appreciated the organizer and sponsor of the competition, Hon. Ofumelu for understanding the inestimable value of education in the society, and hence investing therein, even as he further called on other philanthropists in Ayamelum and beyond to emulate such gesture, which according to him, has a chain of positive effects on the students and the society at large.

On his own part, the Deputy Chairman of the council, Hon. Icheke Anigbogu who presented the first runner up with her cash prize described Hon. Alphonsus Ofumelu as a rare gem and blessing to the society, and urged the students never to be complacent with that, but to see it as a spur and call to remain focused in their studies and also be of good character.

Presenting prize to one of the second runners up, the Education Secretary of the Council Area, Hon. Emmanuel Makwudo who himself is a seasoned lecturer also thanked the founder and the team members of the Hon. Alphonsus Ofumelu Foundation for the job well done, while encouraging students to continue to show interests in education.

In a vote vote of thanks, Hon. Alphonsus Ofumelu who said the gesture is primarily aimed at encouraging the younger generations to specialize in technical areas such as Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), congratulated the winners and urged those who did not win this year to take it as a challenge to prepare themselves better for the 2020 edition of the competition, as he is determined to make it an annual affair.

Hon. Ofumelu, a Canada-based nurse from Umerum Ayamelum, who spoke through the program coordinator, Mr. Johnson Nweke said promoting education and literacy should not be left for government alone, as it also requires the partnership and contributions of private individuals and organizations, even as he appreciated the presence of the stakeholders, parents, teachers and students who graced the occasion.

It is worthy to mention that two students clinched third positions, and where both given the same original cash prize mapped for the position, without being spilt.

The students who won in the competitions and their schools are: Peter Odinaka Nwabunwanne from Community Secondary School, Omor (first position); Miss Anedo Rebecca from Amikwe Community Secondary School, Omor (second position); Cornelius Onyibor from Community Secondary School, Igbakwu (third position), and Emmanuel Nwankwo from Mater Christi Secondary School, Umumbo (third position). The winners each received a cash prize of N50, 000, N30, 000, N20, 000 and N20, 000 respectively, and all thanked the sponsor, while praying for God to reward him abundantly.