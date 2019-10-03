Photo Report: President Buhari's Arrival In South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday arrived in Pretoria, South Africa for a State Visit and 9th meeting of Bi-National Commission, which will for the first time witness participation of the two Heads of State after an elevation.

The President’s plane arrived in the South African Air force Base, Waterkloof at 9:10pm.

He was received by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, and Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu.

The Bi-National Commission meeting was elevated to the level of Presidents’ participation following the strategic position of the two economies in Africa and need for stronger relations.

President Buhari and his host, President Cyril Ramophosa, will co-chair the meeting on Thursday. Before the meeting, which will be held at the Union Building, both Presidents will have a tête-à-tête to discuss issues of mutual interests relating to the welfare of citizens and expanding economic and cultural ties.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the visit will enable more harmonious relations between the two largest economies in Africa and open up more frontiers of opportunities for prosperity by encouraging more exchange and investments, especially for Nigerians.

Shehu said 32 agreements and Memoranda Of Understanding had been signed at the Bi-National Commission, which will be mutually beneficial to both nations, adding that the meeting will provide an opportunity to review progress. “President Buhari is on a state visit to South Africa. While in South Africa, the two leaders will review a number of issues in our Bi-National Commission, including issues that affect citizens,” he said. Buhari will hold an interactive meeting with Nigerians in South Africa before returning to Abuja.