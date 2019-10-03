Law Practice Is Vital, Veritable Tool For Social Re-engineering --- Mrakpor

The Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor said that the practice of law is a vital and veritable tool for social re-engineering as well as a profit making venture.

Mr. Mrakpor stated this at a send-forth party for the 2018 NYSC batch C stream 1 and stream 2 members that served in the Ministry of Justice.

Addressing the 27 out-going Corps members who coincidentally are all lawyers, the Justice Commissioner advised them to imbibe the virtues of hard work, dedication, quality service and good public relations and stressed the need to give maximum satisfaction to their clients as according to the Delta AG, the ability to maintain clients’ satisfaction is one of the major indicators to measure customer’s loyalty and success in business.

While sharing his personal experiences when he started private law practice over 30 years ago, to inspire the young lawyers, the Attorney-General admonished them to eschew indolence and any form of unethical behaviour contrary to the code of ethics binding on all legal practitioners in the country.

Mr. Mrakpor also enjoined the out-going Corps members to explore the diverse opportunities available in the legal landscape in the country and charged them to pursue continuous legal education as part of measures to build their capacity for vibrant and successful law practice.

The AG later presented the 27 out-going Corp Members with letters of commendations personally endorsed by him together with transport allowance that would take them back to their respective States. He also presented some of the Corps Members with cash awards for answering questions correctly during a quiz competition bordering on the Ministry of Justice, its operations and other matters connected thereto.

Earlier, the Functioning Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Daniel Momah who spoke through the Director of Legal Drafting, Omamuzo Erebe, while thanking the youth Corps members for their industry, dedication to duties during their one year service in the Ministry, wished them the best in their future endeavours.

Some of them who spoke, poured encomiums on the AG and the various Heads of Departments they served, for teaching them the rudiments of law practice and expressed optimism that the experiences they garnered from the Ministry will serve as a spring board that will launch them into better law practice,

Ivovi Aruoriwo D.

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Justice

Asaba