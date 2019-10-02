Agricultural Economics Association elects President.

The Association of Agricultural Economics, an organization that informs public policy to improve the productivity of African agricultue has elected Dr Guy Blaise Nkamleu as her new President .

The election was conducted recently during the Association’s 6th triennial conferences at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria .

The Association which has a vast network of agricultural economists works across Africa, and engages in a variety of teaching, research, and outreach activities, with the aim to foster agricultural and rural growth through policy research, and development.

The President, Dr Guy Blaise Nkamelu expressed gratitude for becoming the 6th President of the Association and the first Francophone to occupy the role.

Guy Blaise Nkamleu until his election, was a Manager at the African Development Bank and currently serve as Lead Economist and Advisor for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

"I will work hard with the executive committee to deliver on the association’s vision of supporting capacity building

activities of its members, with expanded opportunities for young scientists, and contributing significantly to policy research and development on African agriculture.”

"We will implement new innovative strategies to quickly achieve the Association’s objectives and hopefully play a key role in shaping public policies and the future of agriculture in Africa" Nkamelu stated.