Delta Governor Suspends Aide Over Facebook Post

The Special Assistant on Special Duties, to the Delta state governor, Ovie Ossai, has been suspended for two months without salary.

It was reliably gathered that the suspension followed his adamant nature after he has been warned on several occasions not to post information about the state without directives from his superior.

The straw that broke the carmel's back, was his recent post on his Facebookpage announcing a grant of N3.5bn given to the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, to help in the fight against sickle cell disease with her pet project, 0'5 Initiative.

A United States based non-profit organisation, the Initiative for Global Development, had through its Chief Executive Officer, Leila Ndiaye, at a sickle cell sensitisation forum organised by 05 Initiative in New York announced a donation of $10 million in support of Mrs Okowa’s pet project, 05 Initiative, for the management of sickle cell disease in Delta State.

Earlier, the news Agency of Nigeria (NAN), had reported the grant story but the annoyance of the governor was that his aide made the news more prominent through his post as he have up to a million followers.

Asked at a press conference to clarify the Aide's suspension whether if it was connected to the money, Dame Okowa, said she was only interested in what happened in 0'5 Initiative.