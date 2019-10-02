Keystone Bank rewards customers in its 'Growbiz Account Save and Win' promo

As part of efforts aimed at expressing appreciation to its loyal customers whilst engendering a good savings culture in the country, Keystone Bank Limited has launched a new savings promo tagged ‘Keystone Growbiz Account Save and Win Promo.’

The promo which is open to both new and existing customers of the bank and scheduled to run till November 30, 2019 will see lucky winners walk away with cash prizes and gift items such as refrigerators, television and lots of consolation prizes.

To participate in the promo, the lender, in a statement explained that new and existing customers of the bank are to grow their Keystone Growbiz Account balance by N50, 000 and maintain it for 90 days to qualify for the raffle draw.

The Keystone Growbiz account is designed to meet the needs of business owners and organizations; sole proprietors, partnerships & limited liability companies. The product is available in two variants: GrowBiz Gold Account (with minimum balance); GrowBiz Classic Account (without minimum balance). Each variant is broken down into three segments Individuals, SMEs/Traders and Corporates.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director, North & Public Sector of Keystone Bank, Mr. Lawal Ahmed said that the objective of the campaign is to empower its customers by rewarding them with cash and gift items, whilst at the same time promoting the savings culture, in line with the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We believe that it’s time to reward our loyal customers because they are invaluable to all that we do. It’s imperative to acknowledge their contributions to the growing fortunes of the bank,” Ahmed noted.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.