Lagos Waste Management Authority (lawma) Engages Challenged Persons As Sweepers

Desirous of empowering physically challenged persons in the state and keen on integrating them into the Authority’s vision of a cleaner and livable environment, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has engaged the services of 20 challenged persons as sweepers of pedestrian bridges across the state.

According to the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Authority had stepped up its drive to rid the state of waste and it had become necessary to engage all stakeholders, including physically challenged persons.

One of the challenged persons newly employed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) as sweepers, sweeping a pedestrian bridge in the Lagos metropolis.

“The cleanliness of the Lagos State is a collective responsibility. We need all hands to be on deck to help us realize our vision of building a cleaner city we all will be proud of. That is why we have decided to engage these special sweepers to play their own part in achieving this”, he said.

Dr. Gbadegesin pointed out that LAWMA had engaged the services of the disabled sweepers, instead of leaving them to beg on the streets, adding that they would be assigned to clean various pedestrian bridges in the state, such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge and a host of others.

He said: “We have mapped out pedestrian bridges where they will be operating such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge, Palm Groove bridge, Oshodi Oke bridge, Anthony Bus Stop and others. They will ensure that these locations are always cleaned up during the day.”

One of the challenged persons newly employed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) as sweepers, sweeping a pedestrian bridge in the Lagos metropolis.

The LAWMA boss noted that 20 of them have been employed by the Authority, with plans to scale it up, urging the sweepers to contribute their own quota towards establishing environmental sustainability in the state.

He implored residents to support the efforts of government at restoring environmental dignity, adding that the Authority would not rest on its oars until effective sanitation was entrenched in every part of the metropolis.

For inquiries and complaints, please call LAWMA toll-free lines 07080601020 and 617.