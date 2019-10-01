Delta Government Weeds Out 822 Ghost Beneficiaries Of Scholarship Scheme

About 822 fake beneficiaries of bursary from the Delta state Bursary and Scholarship Board have been weeded out of the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Sunny Orishedere, gave the revelation during the official flag-off of disbursement to children of deceased civil servants and physically challenged.

He revealed that at the inception of the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration, the Board incurred 2, 500 beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said that it took the Board painstaking efforts to screen the numbers of benefactors to 1678 including new and existing applicants through intelligent and effective monitoring.

He said the payment is to the first batch of 2019 beneficiaries noting that the process would be completed within two weeks.

Hon.Orishedere said the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was passionate about the vulnerable in the society, saying that the backlog has been paid to beneficiaries.

He noted that with diligent and effective monitoring the number of beneficiaries have been screened to about 1678, which includes existing and new applicants.

He advised the beneficiaries to make used of the funds judiciously.

Responding, on behalf of the physically challenged Mr. Emeke Olise, who is visually impaired said governor Okowa has given hope to the hopeless.

He promised that the beneficiaries would not disappoint the state government, as it would encourage government to do more.

Elder Ochuko Sakpaide on his part appreciated the governor and the board for instituting measures to alleviate the suffering of persons with various forms of challenges especially Children of deceased Civil Servants.

Elder Sakpaide noted that the intervention of the Governor and the Board, the education and well being of Children of deceased Civil Servants will be greatly enhanced.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries by the executive Secretary and some Directors in the Board.