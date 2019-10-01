Delta Governor, Attorney-General, 12 Others Bag UNIBEN  Alumni Award

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been presented with an Award of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Development by the University of Benin Alumni Association, Asaba branch, in recognition of his display of remarkable resourcefulness, resilience and strong managerial acumen as reflected in the spread of infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the State.

Governor Okowa who was honoured alongside 13 other prominent Deltans at the 98th Council Meeting and Lecture/Awards ceremony of the Association, recently at Asaba, the Delta State Capital, described the State Governor as a true democrat and a man of impeccable character.

The Governor who was represented by the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko thanked the University alumni for recognizing the good work the governor was doing in transforming the State.

In his citation, the Governor was credited to have embarked upon over 350 projects, comprising 1,170.40 kilometres of roads and 577.46 kilometres of drains.

“Under his watch, Delta State became the first State in the country to introduce Universal Health Coverage with the establishment of the Delta Contributory Health Commission while multiplied thousands of youths have been trained and established in their businesses.

Signature projects in this administration include the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the on-going Asaba Storm Water Drainage Project and the new Central Secretariat Complex"

Chairman of the State branch of the Uniben Alumni Association, Mr. Edoge Smart in his welcome address while welcoming guests to the Alumni inaugural lecture, disclosed that the Lecture which was the first of its series will be an annual event.

Mr. Edoge who described the topic of the inaugural lecture “Patriotism, National Ethos and Sustainable Development: The Need for Quality Mindset” as apt and timely, made a clarion call for the urgent need to address the glaring paucity of patriotism, morality, socio-economic as well as religious values of the populace, even as he decried the rampant disregard for decency and due process in the country.

He said the Asaba branch of the Ivory Tower Alumni Association deemed it fit to organize the lecture as part of her contribution to re-evaluate the premium placed on societal values to be delivered by a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze.

“I hope that today inspires ideas and discussions on ways to achieve quality mindset and reorientation on patriotism, National Ethos and Sustainable Development, to uphold the honour and glory of our dear Country, Nigeria” Mr. Edoge Smart said.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice who doubles as the Chairman of the State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration has been described as an erudite scholar and a legal luminary per excellence whose footprints in the administration of justice will remain indelible and a watershed in the history of the State.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori in his congratulatory message personally signed by him stated that the choice of Peter Mrakpor for the Inspirational Leadership Award was not an accident but in recognition of the Delta Attorney-General’s innumerable achievements.

The Delta AG, an alumnus of the University of Benin, who personally received his award, dedicated the medal to the Governor for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet.

He said he was humbled by the recognition and promised to always uphold the tenets of the rule of law, fairness, equity and justice in the discharge of his duties.

Other recipients of different categories of awards include Patrick Ferife, a fomer Commissioner for Lands during the Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan's administration, the Accountant General of the State, Mr. Cyril Agbele, Dr. Dennis Amafor, Bishop Ken Ebolum and a host of others.