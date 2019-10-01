The Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government area, Delta state, Hon Chucks Oseme, has congratulated, Nigerians, Deltans and the great people of Aniocha North as Nigerians celebrate 59th independence anniversary.

He charged the people to embrace true peace and unity in the state.

He enjoined the great people of Aniocha North to key actively into the GREATER DELTA movement of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

"Nigeria at 59 is not a trivial journey but something worthy of celebration. A greater celebration will be a recommitment to the actualisation of the prosperous Nigeria.

"Our heroes have sacrificed so much for our peace and unity. I encourage our generation to put all hands actively on deck to lift this country and our dear state to an enviable height.

"Despite our diversity both in Nigeria and in Delta state, our unity of purpose and efforts will bring out the best in us. I enjoin the amazing people of Aniocha North to be of peaceful disposition and reach waiting for that inalienable greatness that defines us as a people, as we march-on towards a holistic URBANISATION of our blessed Local Government.

"And to our dear state, I encourage the great people of Delta state to key actively into the GREATER DELTA movement of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. Let Peace and Unity Lead as we march towards the Nigeria of our dreams. Happy independent anniversary".