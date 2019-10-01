Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Logistics Supplier In Borno

In continuation of its efforts to block Boko Haram logistics supply, the troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have again intercepted and destroyed a saloon Gulf car load with used motorcycle tyres, tubes and some rubber solutions at a checkpoint along Baga road. Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

While parading the suspect and setting ablaze the vehicle and the intercepted items on Sunday, Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi said "the arrest was made by the men of Nigerian Customs service in collaboration with the troops of the Nigerian Army at a checkpoint along Baga road, Maiduguri enroute Monguno town of the state"

The theater commander who was represented by the General Office Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdul Ibrahim said. 'It could be recalled that following the insurgency, use of Motorcycle was banned in some parts of the theater but this man Samuel Chibuzo was arrested on 28 September, 2019 with a Solon car loaded with 136 used tyres, over 40 tubes and some quantity of rubber solution heading to Monguno in Northern Borno"

General Adeniyi said "the suspects attempted to bribe our personnel but our gallant troops resisted and arrested him. Everyone knows that it is only Boko Haram that uses motorcycles. He claims he sold it to truck pushers in Monguno but who knows the end users"

He therefore used the medium to also warn Boko Haram logistics suppliers to desist, as anybody found wanting should be treated as Boko haram and also advised general public not to allow their children, wards or vehicle be used in aiding Boko Haram insurgency as anybody caught will face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking with newsmen at the scene of destruction. the suspect, Samuel Chibuzo said " I have been in this business for over 30 years. Everybody knows me in Monguno, I am not a Boko Haram logistics supplier. I sell this used tyres, tubes and rubber solutions to push push users and not Boko Haram."