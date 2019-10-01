59th Independence Anniversary: Abe Felicitates With President Buhari, Nigerians

...Urges citizens to honour country

The immediate past representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the celebration of the nation's 59th Independence Anniversary.

Abe, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, lauded the efforts of the President in tackling the numerous challenges facing the country while keeping it united.

He stated that the country has made giant strides compared to where it was as at Independence in 1960.

Abe said: "We need to honour our country. We need to celebrate our country. We have made substantial progress compared to where we were by 1960.

"Look at the number of universities, airports, kilometers of tarred roads and other infrastructure.”

I believe we can do better especially in the area of security and industrialization, but we can only do better if we come together and work together”.

Abe stated that great nations are built not made, and it is the responsibility of Nigerians to build Nigeria.

"We must have faith in our country, whatever challenges that we see, it is our responsibility to overcome our challenges and together build a progressive and prosperous nation.

Let us celebrate Nigeria @59," he added.