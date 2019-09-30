Osun Assembly goes tough on Oyetola's commissioner nominees

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye today declared that the screening exercise of commissioner nominees would not be a tea party as the legislators quizzed nine of them.

The legislators asked probing questions from the nominees including the Managing Director of the New Telegraph newspaper, Funke Egbemode.

Other are Engineer Ibitoye Felix Adeniran, Adebisi Obawale Simeon, Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, Ajisefini Abiodun Olayinka Folorunso, Ogunfolaju Christiana Olusola, Agunbiade Nathaniel and Omowaye Oluremi.

The Speaker said, "Myself and my colleagues at the Assembly have resolved not to betray the confidence reposed in us by the public.

"We are not unmindful of other screenings that might have taken place before now, but the State House of Assembly is constitutionally saddled with the final screening.

"We assure our people of Osun that we will do our job without favour, nothing but the interest of our State" the Speaker emphasised.

There are more 26 commissioner nominees to be screened by the House of Assembly and the exercise continues tomorrow.