Shocking: Beer seller commits suicide after killing wife for having concubine

There was confusion at Alakowe community in Ile-Ife, Osun State as a beer seller Rafiu Irawo committed suicide after killing his wife, Funke over allegation that she had a concubine.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) for Odun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro told The Nigerian Voice yesterday that the case would be thoroughly investigated.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the 60-year-old man had three wives before he took Funke, as his 4th wife after two children for her former husband.

Funke gave birth to one child for Rafiu and their 5-year-old child is now an orphan.

The people in the community said Rafiu's children are very many and that he was popular as Baba Wasiri.