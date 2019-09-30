Children donate grinding machines to widows in memory of Alhaja Adigun

Eight indigent widows in Osun State have received grinding machines donated by children of Alhaja Suwebat Odunola Ajike Adigun in memory of their late mother.

The gridding machines were presented to the widow by a Muslim group in the state, Al-Ihsan Islamic Welfare Foundation.

The President of the Foundation, Malam Miftah Olayiwola said the grinding machines were donated to the widows to enable them earn income for their sustenance.

The widows selected from Okirun, Ede, Otatedo and Osogbo received the grinding machines during a brief ceremony at Islahudeen Central Mosque Alekuwodo area, Osogbo on Sunday.

Olayiwola explained that the gesture was in remembrance of Alhaja Suwebat Odunola Ajike Adigun who died 10 years ago.

He appealed to other wealthy people to emulate the gesture of Adigun family rather than spending extravagantly on funeral.

Top Muslim clerics in the state who were at the event lauded the Adigun family for donating the grinding machines to the indigent widows through the foundation.

The scholars unanimously cautioned Muslims again begging for alms, saying that no condition should turn any Muslim to a beggar.

The Chief Imam of Federal Polytechnic Ede, Dr Taofeeq AbdulHameed who delivered a lecture at the event said the deceased would be earning rewards from Allah when the indigent widows earn income through the grinding machines, feed their children and become happy.

The Chief Immam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun commended Al-Ihsan Islamic Welfare Foundation for it's efforts in alleviating poverty among Muslims in the state.

The Chairman of Board of Trustee of Al-Ihsan Islamic Welfare Foundation, Sheikh Ibrahim Raji said Prophet Muhammed does not encourage begging and urged the widows to make good use of the grinding machines to be self sustained.