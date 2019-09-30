Distraught DSS smuggles Sowore into another court for rearraignment

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Department of State Security today smuggled Publisher of Sahara Reporter, Omoyele Sowore into a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja for re-arraignment.

Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court last week granted bail to Sowore on liberal terms. He had been arraigned on charges of terrorism.

Sowore was required to deposit copies of his international passport with the registrar while his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana would undertake to produce him in court where neccessary.

He was granted bail after spending over 45 days in DSS custody.

We gathered that the DSS is not happy that Justice Taiwo granted Sowore bail and has decided to re-arraign him before another judge who will hopefully give in to their bidding.

We gathered that Sowore will be arraigned on 7 count charges. Earlier today, the DSS smuggled Sowore into one of the courts through the back door while his supporters were waiting for his arrival in court.

Credit: Starconnect