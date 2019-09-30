'I will be president after Buhari': Bakare says it is an old message

Popular preacher and senior pastor of the Latter Rain assembly, Tunde Bakare, on said the viral message he preached about his ambition of becoming Nigeria's next president is an old one.

The fiery preacher, who had previously released controversial prophecies, at his church in the Ogba Area of Lagos, explained the online video was an old message he preached which is now being used to drive an agenda about the current situation surrounding Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The preacher did not however said that the substance of the referenced message had changed.

He said that God recently showed him a vision about Nigeria of a rainbow indicating a reset across the land.

Bakare said that Prof Osinbajo will have the last laugh over his present predicaments in the presidency.

Recall that the Vice President recently denied claims made by a former APC official, Timi Frank that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) provided N90billion as campaign funds for Mr Osinbajo during the 2019 elections.

Pastor Bakare backed the Vice President, saying he found the allegation difficult to believe.

Tunde Bakare, 64, has always spoken about his desire to lead Nigeria someday.

Bakare was Buhari's running mate in the 2011 presidential election on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). Buhari polled second, garnering 12, 214,853 votes behind eventual winner and then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan who polled 22,495,187.

Soon afterwards, the duo of Bakare and Buhari fell apart, with the clergyman recently dismissing President Buhari's anti-corruption war as a selective endeavor and faulting his handling of the economy as shabby.

Bakare had in 1999 shook the nation when he had in a prophetic release said that the newly-elected President Olusegun Obasanjo was not the messiah Nigeria was looking.

He likened Obasanjo to Agag who was killed on the Bible, which made

Nigerians apprehensive about the life of then president elect.