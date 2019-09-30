Chido Onumah Released By DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a popular journalist, columnist and author, Chido Onumah.

Chido Onumah was arrested by the State Security Service, SSS, at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening at about 5:00 p.m. as he returned to Nigeria from Spain where he recently bagged a Doctorate in Communication Studies. He was taken to the SSS office in Abuja and detained for about five hours. He was eventually released a few minutes past 10 p.m.

The DSS is yet to disclose reason for the arrest.

Mr Onumah, author of ‘We Are All Biafrans,’ is a regular columnist and an editorial board member of PREMIUM TIMES.