TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | General News

Chido Onumah Released By DSS

By The Nigeria Voice

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a popular journalist, columnist and author, Chido Onumah.

Chido Onumah was arrested by the State Security Service, SSS, at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening at about 5:00 p.m. as he returned to Nigeria from Spain where he recently bagged a Doctorate in Communication Studies. He was taken to the SSS office in Abuja and detained for about five hours. He was eventually released a few minutes past 10 p.m.

The DSS is yet to disclose reason for the arrest.
Mr Onumah, author of ‘We Are All Biafrans,’ is a regular columnist and an editorial board member of PREMIUM TIMES.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists