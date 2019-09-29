Dr Offor's gesture: Health minister inaugurates 14 containers of medical equipments

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has flagged off the first batch of 14 containers of medical equipments/supplies from MedShare Atlanta and 11 containers of books/educational materials from Books for Africa Atlanta Warehouse, USA.

The minister noted that President Muhammed Buhari was delighted with the humanitarian interventions of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, especially in the areas of health and education.

Ehanire said various interventions by the Foundation will, no doubt, impact positively on the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare initiatives of the federal government of Nigeria.

The minister applauded Sir Emeka Offor Foundation’s overseas partners including MedShare Atlanta and Books for Africa for their various roles in facilitating the shipment of healthcare and educational materials to Nigeria.

The Federal government delegation that attended the flag-off included the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Mashi and Consul General of Nigerian Mission in Atlanta, Hon Aishatu Aliyu Musa.

The items would be distributed to hospitals in Nigeria to boost healthcare services and to also aid learning in schools as part of the humanitarian gesture of Dr Emeka Offor.

Briefing newsmen on behalf of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Sir Tony Obi said the medical equipment and educational materials are set for shipment to Nigeria to aid the actualisation of health and educational programmes of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

He said within the next 12 months, the Foundation will facilitate the procurement, shipment and distribution of 100 (40ft) containers each of Medical equipment/supplies and educational materials to Nigeria.

He said the medical equipment would be disturbed to federal and state hospitals as well as military and police health facilities. He said the educational materials would be distributed to secondary schools, colleges, universities and public libraries .

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Emeka Offor reiterated that as long as God continues to keep him alive, he will continue to intervene in critical areas of humanity to touch the lives of challenged communities.

He called on wealthy Nigerians and corporate organizations to provide succor to the less privilege in all nooks and crannies of the country. He noted that government cannot do it alone.