PDP Stalwart Eulogizes Delta Governor Over Rehabilitation Of Warri-Benin Road

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta state, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s leadership disposition over his action in ameliorating the suffering of the people by urgently rehabilitating the failed portions of Benin-Sapele-Warri road.

Onuesoke who made the statement on the Oghara Ologbo-Benin axis of the road on his way to Benin-City recalled that before the rehabilitation of the road, it was a nightmare to travelers who spent over four hours maneuvering through the bad spots or better still look for alternative routes.

The PDP Chieftain noted that commuters now heave a sigh of relief with the completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri -Sapele-Benin Road following the directive of the state governor that the contractor should expedite action in order to alleviate the sufferings of motorists.

He observed that Okowa rehabilitation of the road and other federal roads revealed that the governor is committed and dedicated to the service of humanity in the state.

Onuesoke who stated that he counted so much on the amiable governor and his past achievements on roads construction which earned him the title of ‘The Road Master’, explained that when he heard about the dilapidated portion of the Warri-Sapele Road, he was very much convinced that Okowa would fix it up without delay because of his antecedent in caring about the welfare of the people.

“For the fact that he did not wait for the Federal government to fix the road, showed he is truly a leader that is deeply touched by the plight of his people. No doubt, the people of Delta State appreciate his timely intervention in fixing the Warri/Sapele/Benin Road. Posterity would definitely speak good of him,” Onuesoke stated.

He explained that this is the kind of leadership the people of Delta State yearn for.

The PDP Chieftain, however, appealed to the federal government to immediately reimburse the state government on the expenses incurred on the rehabilitation of the road and other Federal roads so as to spur the governor to do more when the need arises in future.