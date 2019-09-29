Graphic Tables Of Grossly Sectionalized Headship Of Military &Policing Formations In Eastern Nigeria

The tables attached below contain the analyses of the eight tables containing names and ethno-religious identities of those presently manning top military and policing formations in Eastern Nigeria (Southeast and South-south). Also revisited and captured in the eight tables: tables 3(a) and 3(b), are names and ethno-religious identities of those occupying 22 top defense (military), security, policing, paramilitary and justice positions or establishments in Nigeria. The field research was conducted in August 2019 and completed on 22nd Sept 2019.

It must be reminded too that between August 2015 and August/Sept 2019 (past four years), the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu had had five GOCs (three Northern Muslims, a Southwest Muslim and a Northern Christian); namely: Major Gen Ibrahim Attahiru (Northern Muslim: 29th July 2015-April 2017), Major Gen Adamu Baba Ibrahim (Northern Muslim: April 2017- August 2018), Major Gen Emmanuel Kabuk (Northern Christian: August 18, 2018-18thDec 2018), Major Gen Abubakar Maikobi (Northern Muslim: Dec 18, 2018- 11thSept 2019) and Brig Gen Lasisis Adegboye (Southwest Muslim: Acting GOC since 11thSept 2019).

The present Acting GOC (Brig Gen Adegboye) was the Garrison Commander of the 82 Division from Jan 2017 to Jan 2019. As a Garrison Commander, Brig Gen Lasisi Adegboye was involved in the massacre of no fewer than 180 defenseless and unarmed Igbo citizens and maiming of over 130 others during the Sept 2017 Army Python Dance 11 in Abia State.