Michael Abdullahi Led Bootcamp Empowers Kogi Youths

Michael Abdullahi led a team of 5 to organize a 2days bootcamp for young people between the ages of 16-30 years from 3 different communities which held in Lokoja, the state capital of kogi state in North Central Nigeria.

The camp registered 47 young people comprising of 26 male and 21 females.

They learnt 21st century transferable skills ranging from global citizenship, strategic leadership, Using sport as a tool for peaceful coexistence amongst communities, skill acquisition etc.

They had practical sessions on how to successfully start and run a sustainable business that will generate income thereby leading to financial independence and such products can also favourably compete in the global market using locally sourced materials.

They were divided into 3 different groups. Each group comprising of 15 members and these groups went on to acquire skills on how to make envelopes using recycled papers and hats using locally sourced materials.

At the end of the bootcamp, everyone that participated were able to produce something new. The participants produced a total number of 27 hats, 100 small envelopes, 15 big size envelopes.

This products were all sold by the participants to members of the Lokoja community at the RiYouth 2019 Auction Fair which marked the end of the camp.

Each Hats were sold at #1500 (Appropriately $5)

Each bunch of the small envelopes were sold at #200($0.6)

Each of the big size envelop were sold at #70($0.2)

10 out of the total number of participants were selected as the best participants and was awarded a 3 month mentoring with business experts on how to further sharpen their business skills, understanding the pros and Cons of the business and how to access the global market and at the end of their mentoring phase, they will be empowered with a small business start-up kits in order to enable them start their own business with the responsibility of empowering a minimum of 2 other young people with these same set of skills they have acquired in their respective communities.