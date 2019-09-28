Overah Receives Oghareki Council Of Chiefs

Members of the Oghareki traditional Council of chiefs have paid a courtesy call on the member representing Sapele, Ethiope West and Okpe local government areas on the Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Joyce Overah, on a familiarization visit.

Chief Augustine Akperu, who spoke on behalf of the delegation said revealed that they came on behalf of Oghareki traditional council of chiefs to familiarize themselves with the Hon. Commissioner.

Speaking further, Chief Akperu said that they were familiar with the DESOPADEC Modus Operandi of providing social amenities for those residing in oil bearing communities, and that it is in the light of the above that they have come.

Chief Akperu, disclosed that the people of Oghareki ate in dare need of five serviceable transformers, reconstructing of the police children school road, fencing of the police children school compound, drainage of the community road, reconstruction of the Lord's vineyard road, reconstruction of Umukoro lane, and provision of two solar water pumps in Oghareki, among others.

Responding, the Hon. Commissioner Joyce Overah thanked the delegation for their visit, saying that DESOPADEC as a commission is an interventionist agency that stands in the gap for areas where the government could not reach, he however promised to look into their demands.

Members of the delegate team and those who joined the Hon. Commissioner to receive the council of chiefs includes Chief Emerighe, Chief John Okorugbo, Chief Millionaire, Mr Samuel Biokoro, Mr Raymond Overah, Mr Iroroveva Lucky, Mr Kema Adeoye and a host of other dignatries.