Ambode: All Sponsored Attacks Will Continue To Fail

In a democracy, genuine protests and criticism are permitted. However, sponsored and money-induced protests and attacks by faceless and disgruntled elements are harmful to any democracy and social well being of a society. Lies, propaganda, deliberate pull-him-down syndrome, ill-informed vituperations can only expose the state and a political party, in this case, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to needless cracks and invasion by political enemies. The sponsored protest orchestrated by some hired street urchins in Lagos State on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, calling for the probe of the former Governor of Lagos State; Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode can only be regarded as highly despicable, unjustified, embarrassingly shameful and uncalled-for.

No doubt, this is one of the series of intentionally planned persecution and political assaults on the former Governor Ambode in order to wickedly rubbish his rich and enviable credentials and pedigree. From the instigation of the Economic And Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) by people of known questionable character and history to investigate the former Governor; to the reprehensible display of imprudence by the Lagos State House Of Assembly (made up of 100% of the All Progressive Congress, APC) members to embark on a wild goose chase of probing the pro-people Public Bus Transportation Scheme implemented by the immediate former Governor of Lagos State who is a committed member of the APC.

It will only be an act of feigning ignorance or mischief if anyone living in Lagos State is oblivion of the tremendous and daring but short-lived pro-people policies and program the former Governor Ambode designed and implemented during his 4year tenure: 2015-2019. The majority of youths and residents in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general, know better than to be involved or believe in concocted, unintelligently manufactured and cheap falsehood by the enemies within who feel perpetually threatened by either Ambode’s achievements while in government or his discreetness and calmness in the face of persecution and barrage of lies against him while out of office.

In the light of this, we of the Lagos Renaissance Group, a socio-cultural-political organization based in Lagos State, unequivocally maintain that all the campaign of calumny against Governor Ambode will continue to fail in the face of logic as the man lives in the minds of the people.

One cannot but be ashamed and empathize with the scruffy and pathetic appearance of the so-called hired protesters against the former Governor last Tuesday at the Lagos State assembly led by some known political jobbers like one Razak Olookoba, a jobless nonentity from Kwara State, who is economically challenged at providing for his four wives; and certain juvenile, Idris Aregbe whose only political reckoning and credential is his mother being a long-time mistress of a leader of the APC. While these inconsequential individuals are mere errand boys, we state categorically that Lagosians are not unaware of their devilish sponsors and accomplices who benefits from socio-political confusion and propaganda. We shall soon uproot and expose their identities for the world to see the faces of treachery and shenanigans.

It is a known fact that the former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, FCA served the state diligently and meritoriously and he is forever grateful for the opportunity of leading Africa's 5th largest economy for four impactful years. Hundreds of thousands of youths benefited from his people-oriented policies: from the Employment Trust Fund provisions and entrepreneurial support schemes to the stability and progress at the Lagos State University (LASU); to the celebrated achievements of Code Lagos and Ready, Set Work initiatives. We can not forget his government's huge investment in Tourism, Art, and Culture, and the youths of Lagos State remain his pride and ambassadors in how great policies can transform lives and society in a 21st-century economy. They are the true vanguards of how Lagos State can continue to fulfill its potentials.

The former governor has no doubt in the capacity of the current administration added to the layers of progress required to take Lagos to the desired greater heights. Judging from several infrastructural projects spread across the metropolis, a clear evidence is the former four-lane road of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport turned into a ten-lane road with full street lights, the 28 networks of roads inaugurated in Ipaja area of Alimosho in one day, amongst several major road constructions in the city including; Abule-Egba bridge, Ajah flyover bridge, Aboru bridge, and the creative transformation of the Ojodu-Berger axis that permanently put an end to the age-long excruciating traffic congestion experienced by motorists and commuters amongst others.

The former governor’s focus was to bring about development and an improved life to the people living and working in Lagos. The people of Lagos will not forget in a hurry the Governor who served them profoundly, diligently and with a soul.

Let this be a call to order on susceptible people to desist from being used as puppets in perpetrating tomfooleries in Lagos state and attacking Governor Ambode for needless political gain. A word is enough for the wise.

Signed By

Daniel Awesu Chairman

Abdul-Quadri Enikanolaiye Secretary General