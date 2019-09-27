No Crack In The Presidency - APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken on the rumoured crack at the presidency.

The party dismissed the claims that have been making rounds about a faceoff between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC made its position known through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a press conference at the party’s national headquarters on Thursday.

He said, “We have important issues of governance than continue to respond to fallacies.

“How do you determine a crack? The vice president had been sent out to represent the president at an international event, after PDP saw a crack; the vice president presided over the FEC meeting just on Wednesday this week.

“Is that part of the PDP’s crack? Let us stop this joke. We know we have challenges in this country, let us face these challenges,” he said.