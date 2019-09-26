Army To Shut Down More NGO Offices in Borno, North East

The Nigerian Army said it may still shut down more Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) offices in Borno State and the North East at large over the alleged logistics supports that Boko Haram terrorists get from the NGOs.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations(DDAPR) Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado, Isa said in a statement issued Thursday that the army alleged sabotage of the counter insurgency operations in the North East by the NGOs may compell the Nigerian Arny to close down more offices of the .NGO's in the north east.

The statement added that, “The Theatre Command, Operation Lafia Dole has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some non governmental organisations working in the northeast.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Army Shut down NGOs in Borno State saying, "The subversive actions of the NGO, Action Against Hunger, persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities.

“The TC-OPLD had on many occasions raised the alarm over the unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the northeast theatre of operation.

“The command has obtained several credible intelligence indicting AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious for supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operations".