Ikorodu Community commends Ikeja Electric for Back-To-School initiative

​​​​​​​…Promises support as DisCo provides educational items to Primary School pupils

Ikeja Electric Plc. (IE), Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, has received commendation from Executive Chairman, Ijede Local Council Development Association (LCDA), Hon. Salisu Fatiu Jimoh as the company donated educational packs including bags, exercise books and pens to support pupils of Anglican Primary School, Ijede.

The initiative which is tagged “Back to School’ campaign is in line with the company’s Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) objectives and was carried out by staff of Ikeja Electric who visited the school on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 to present the pupils who have just resumed a new session.

Speaking at the event, Ijede LCDA Chairman, Hon. Fatiu Jimoh, who was represented by Secretary to Local Government, Mr. Olambiwonu Kunle, commended Ikeja Electric for the kind gesture towards students of Anglican Primary School and he promised his support to the DisCo.

He said: “We appreciate Ikeja Electric for what they are doing here today to support the school and students. We thank everyone that made this programme a success. By the grace of God, we shall continue to grow in strength and increase in leaps and bound.”

Education Secretary, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Hon. Austen Taiwo Oduloye, while speaking at the occasion applauded the gestures by Ikeja Electric noting that the Company is doing a great job.

He said: “I am bold to say that Ikeja Electric is the leading Disco in Nigeria. What they are doing here today is Corporate Social Responsibility which allows people to recognise their good work, appreciate them more and also know your constraints.

L-R, Business Manager, Ikeja Electric Ikorodu Business Unit, Rotimi Famoroti; Secretary to Local Government (SLG), Mr. Olambiwonu Kunle who represented the Executive Chairman Ijede LCDA; Head Teacher, Anglican Pry. School, Ijede, Mrs. Arubiewe Olayemi; Education Secretary, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Ikorodu, Hon. Austen Taiwo Oduloye and Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue while presenting educational items to Anglican Pry. School, Ijede, Lagos on Thursday.

“We appreciate this gesture and we expect the company to do more for other schools too. Immediately these students get home, their counterparts in other schools will ask them how they got these items from Ikeja Electric. And they will expect the company to come to their school as well. We implore your company to put other schools in mind. God bless Ikeja Electric,” he noted.

Commending the Disco, Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Arubiewe Aminat Olayemi, said: “We deeply appreciate what Ikeja Electric has done for us today. It will have great impact on the lives of these students and as well as their parents. This initiative will motivate other kids outside to also enrol in our school.

According to her, some of them used to have polythene bags to bring their books, but with these bags are very useful for them. “As Oliver Twist, we look forward to more support from the company, especially looking at the challenges facing the school,” she added.

Excited to receive the gifts, a Primary 6 pupil of the school, Mohammed Ramota said: “I thank Ikeja Electric for giving us these bags and books that we need. It will encourage us to learn and be serious.”

While addressing the pupils, Business Manager, Ikeja Electric Ikorodu Business Unit, Rotimi Famoroti, said in line with our ‘Back-To-School’ programme and as a responsible corporate organisation, we are glad to support the schools by providing the educational materials to them as a way of giving back to community within our network. We encourage you all to put them to good use. We believe these initiatives will make significant impact on the beneficiaries.”

Speaking further he said the DisCo recently trained some youths drawn from the communities under our Youth Empowerment Programme.

In attendance at the occasion were Supervisor for Education, Ijede LCDA, Hon. Prince Bello Ganiu; Head of Department for Education, Ijede LCDA, Mr. Akamo Hakeem as well other officials from the Ijede LCDA and teachers from the school.