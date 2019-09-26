TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Wife Of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) MD Kidnapped In Benin

By The Nigeria Voice
The wife of the managing director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC),Francisca Okhiria, has been abducted by gunmen wearing police uniform in Benin, Edo State.

The gunmen reportedly trailed her on Wednesday from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house. They also reportedly shot a soldier, who was standing by the road side, while escaping with the victim.

Edo state police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said an Army Sergeant attached to the woman was also shot and has been taken to the military hospital for medical attention.

Nwabuzor said the woman was kidnapped at Irhirhi along NNPC filling station in Oredo local government.

“It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered the vehicle; a Land Cruiser Prado jeep when the incident took place. The Army sergeant shot by the hoodlums was with her as a security personnel and eventually taken to the military hospital by the police. The gunmen came in a Toyota Camry,” he said.


