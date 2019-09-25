Nigerian Widows Call For Instant Stoppage Of Xenophobic Attacks

A group of Nigerian widows, under the brolly of Virtuous Windows International Association have called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the International Community to as a matter of urgent, intervene in the inhumane act of Xenophobia against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

The widows disclosed this in Awka, the Anambra State capital while hosting newsmen to a Pres Conference, during which they totally condemned the attack as barbaric and man's inhumanity to man, while decrying the rapidly increasing rate of widowhood and orphancy in the country.

According to a statement released by the group and signed by the founder and International President of the association, Lady Ifeyinwa Bernice Egbosiuba; for every one man killed, a family loses a husband, a father and ultimately the bread winner, which invariably leaves the woman a widow; and the society suffers the repercussions.

The statement which was read out by a member of the team and Lagos State's Coordinator of the association, Mrs. Toyin Badmus reads in parts:

“We have presently observed the ongoing Xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa and are here today to vehemently condemn it and reject it entirely as it negates the rights to live and exist as humans. It is barbaric actions of intimidation, hatred and harassment that has being a cycle of xenophobic violence in a country that has a long history of “Otherings” which is souring and tainting the image of South Africa, a country that itself has suffered racism for so many years.

“The United Nations has vehemently condemned this xenophobic attacks in South Africa stating that “there isn’t anything that justifies the level of violence against persons for trying to make a livelihood.”

“We state that for every one man killed, a family loses a husband, a father and ultimately the bread winner. This invariably leaves the woman a widow and the society suffers the repercussions. Hence, we join to condemn this inhumanity against humanity because families suffer great loss.”

“We are aware that our government has taken actions through constructive engagements with the South African government and so also has other countries in Africa. But we demand and appeal to the conscience of our brothers and sisters in South Africa to remember the history of racism and apartheid and know that xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans who has helped them during those days are worse actions and call on them to stop it forthwith

“We call on the government of South Africa to set up a faith-base committee to address the losses suffered by the foreigners during these spate of attacks reminding them that families in Africa are the worst hit. Children are now fatherless and most turned into orphans"

The association, through the release, also sent her sincere condolences to Nigerian compatriots and other citizens of Africa who have lost their loved ones through this violence against humanity, even as they prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, while still reiterating their call on the Nigerian Government, South African Government and International Community to find a lasting solution to the unjustifiable carnage.