Killer Of Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana Apprehended, Confesses

The suspected murderer of the Commandant of Command Secondary School, Jaji, Kaduna, Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, has said he killed the victim over her refusal to give him N2.5m as promised.

The suspect, named Simon Bernard, a serving teacher and former PTA chairman at AFCSC Commandant and Command Secondary School, Jaji, was arrested after investigation.

Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, was alleged murdered and her lifeless body found at Agwanloyo by the railway, inside in an abondoned shallow well near the Deeper life Church in Jaji military cantonment.

Report has it that the corpse was dismembered and put inside a Ghana must go bag.

The suspect was said to have also confessed that he was having an extra marital affair with the late officer.

A source confirmed, “There is controversies over the claim that he was dating her but the military believed the suspect is lying just to cover up his heinous crime.”

According to the source, the suspect is said to be angry with the deceased because she sacked him as the Chairman of the Parent Teachers’ Association of the school.