Coalition of Progressive Northern Movements Warn Cabal On Cospiracy Against Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

The Coalition of Progressive Northern Movements has described those fighting the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as unscrupulous elements set out to destabilize the country.

The group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Abdulmalik Umar Usman in a statement warned that those fighting the Vice President were not protecting the interest of Northern region.

This is coming as the groups also alerted Nigerians on plans by some powerful northern elements to cash out of the frenzy by sowing seed of discord in the presidency over the alleged crack in the seat of power.

The statement explained, “It is rather surprising that some elements, both in the strata of the All Progressives Congress and other power thirst individuals could in their wildest imagination, dive into the pool of 2023 bitter politicking in 2019, by using the Vice President as the bait of their plans.

“It is, however, gratifying that the plan is dead on arrival because it threatens the unity of the country.

“One wonders if these political jobbers do not engage in self-reflection, to understand that every season comes with its unique purpose. The time for politics has since come and gone. It is now the season of governance.

“Those who are yet to heal from the shock of defeat handed to them by the joint ticket of progressiveness should do so in earnest and wake up to the reality of Next Level administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and VP Osinbajo.

“We, therefore, warn the fifth columnists to desist from their distracting, callous and insensitive seed of discord being planted which could destabilize the presidency and the country at large. 2023 is still far, cabals in the villa should allow the administration concentrate on consolidating the gains of the progressive government in the last four years, Nigerians want more from the APC government.”

The group assured Nigerians that the Vice President in tandem with the President would continue to render selfless services to the citizens in line with the Next Level agenda of delivering their promises of a better Nigeria where all the people thrive in prosperity.

The coalition added that the Vice President’s task is to compliment and support President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his administration’s progressive agenda and truly take the country to the Next Level, which is he committed to do, judging from his antecedents.

“The patriotism exhibited by the Vice President, must have been the icing on the cake giving his transducers sleepless nights.

“It is imperative that the ‘cabals’ and other foot soldiers quickly departs from the destructive rumour mongering of a crack in the presidency and channel their talents and energy in the productive service of the nation instead of their failed political intrigue plots,” the group assured.