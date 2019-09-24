TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Festus Keyamo Redeployed To Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

By The Nigeria Voice

Festus Keyamo has reacted to his immediate redeployment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement Tuesday evening by Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, confirmed the development.

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” it read.

Reacting, Keyamo said he was ready to serve in any position.

“ON THE MOVE AGAIN: TWO PORTFOLIOS IN TWO MONTHS! Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige.

“Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity”, he tweeted.


