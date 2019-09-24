Abubakar Takes Over as CP Yobe From Abdulmalik

The new Yobe State Commissioner of Police, CP Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar, has taken over the affairs of the state command from CP Sunmonu Abdulmaliki who has retired after his meriteous service with the NPF

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command ASP Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez stated in a statement Monday in Damaturu.

The statement read in quote, “A new Commissioner of Police in person of CP Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar, has been posted to the state and assumed duty Monday 23/9/2019 taking over the leadership of the Command from CP Sunmonu A. Abdulmaliki who retired after 35 years of selfless service to the Nation.

“A seasoned Police officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside Nigeria, hails from Hong local government council of Adamawa State and holds LLB (Hons) from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and further obtained BL in Law, at Nigeria Law School, Lagos,” the statement reads in part."

The statement however added that that the new CP Abubakar joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) while his last place of assignment was Commissioner of Police in charge of Community Policing Units in the Research and Planning Department, Force headquarters having served in Kaduna, Kogi, Plateau, Rivers among others in different capacities.