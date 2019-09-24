Duru, Uneanya, Ezeagu Top List of Imo State Deputy Governor's Appointees

Communication expert and Public Relations Strategist, Dr. Walter Duru, former Imo State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Demian Ezeagu and Sydney Uneanya are among the top aides of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona, approved by Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

While Dr. Duru retained his position as Chief image maker of the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, with a new designation as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Chief Ezeagu is Senior Special Assistant on political matters and Hon. Sydney Uneanya is Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor.

According to a Press Statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Walter Duru, others on the 11-man list of the Deputy Governor’s appointees are: Arch. Zaki Ijeoma, Senior Special Assistant- Project, Anthony C. Nwadiaro, Special Assistant- Protocol, Emma Emenike, Special Assistant- Special Duties, Dr. Geraldine Nzeribe- Special Assistant- Administration and Iyke Polycarp Ukemezie, Personal Assistant-Domestic matters.

Others are: Bright Anyalebechi, Personal Assistant- Economic matters, Adanna Anyaso, Personal Assistant-Event matters and Emiri Lisa Owerinmadu, Personal Assistant- Women Affairs.

The aides have already been issued with letters of appointment from the office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.