Borno State to Borrow N5 Billion for Reconstruction of Houses Destroyed by Boko Haram

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has disclosed that lack of adequate funds has truncated the reconstruction of houses by the state government that have been destroyed by the boko haram insurgents in the state

The governor also appealed to the Borno State House of Assembly members to mandate the executive arm of government to take a loan of N5 billion from the federal government to fund the reconstruction of houses destroyed by the insurgents at various communities across the state.

Zulum further noted that the loan will enable the state government construct affordable houses in various communities destroyed by the boko haram insurgents in Borno state

Reading a letter addressed to the House by the governor, the Speaker, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan told the lawmakers that Zulum said the state government has constructed houses in Auno, Mainok and Benisheikh in its effort to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Kaga, Bama, Konduga, Magumeri and others.

The Speaker further explained that the governor said the project was delayed due to lack of sufficient funds.