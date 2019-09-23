Finally, Service Chiefs Appear Before Reps

Heads of security agencies, on Monday, appeared before the House of Representatives to discuss the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General Police (IGP) Adamu Muhammed, are however absent at the meeting which is currently holding behind closed doors in one of the meeting rooms of the National Assembly.

The service chiefs had failed to appear before the House on Friday were threatened by the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Present on Friday were the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede while others sent representatives.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin, was represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj-Gen Leo Irabor; and the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Nigerian Army), Maj-Gen Kola Bakare.

Representing Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, was the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Lt-Gen Lamidi Adeosun.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Nigeria Navy, Rear Admiral Tariworio Dick, represented the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said the meeting is aimed at finding out why there are still growing concerns of insecurity in the country despite the claims of success made by the military.

At the meeting, he asked why there is an uptick in insecurity. He also offered the collaboration of the house to ensure the lingering security challenges are curtailed.

Chief of Defense Staff who led the Service Chiefs at the meeting apologised for their absence at the previous meeting called by the House of Representatives.

He explained that their absence was not out of disrespect to the House but due to another meeting which was held by the Service Chiefs of the same day.