Imo group in America congratulate Ihedioha on tribunal victory

The Imo State Congress of America (ISCA) has thrown her weight behind the Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, congratulating him on his recent victory at the tribunal.

Their congratulatory message was contained in a press statement signed by its President, Engr. Sam Udeh.

The group called on other contestants to accept the ruling of the tribunal, stating that the state has suffered set back thereby eliciting need to avoid any form of distraction to the incumbent Governor.

Their statement: “We, the members of the Imo State Congress of America (ISCA) congratulate Governor Emeka Ihedioha on his resounding victory at the tribunal.

“We are an advocacy group and the umbrella organisation for Imo citizens in America concerned with the welfare of our people in Diaspora and the development of our State.

“It is our belief that with the verdict of the tribunal, we should give peace a chance. This is to allow Governor Ihedioha focus on the daunting task of rebuilding and recovering the state from its present state of underdevelopment and wanton set back in all facets.

“We also urge other contestants to accept the tribunal verdict in good faith since the primary goal of contesting election is to bring about development in the state. Again, we urge our people to shun vendetta so as to expunge distractions to the present government, for which the people are usually at the receiving end.

“We also call on the good people of Imo State to rally round Governor Ihedioha and give him the necessary support to succeed.

“While harping on peace and unity of the state, which we consider as sacrosanct, we wish to state that there must be synergy among politicians and professionals to ensure that both human and material resources in our God given state are optimally utilised for the ultimate development and welfare of the people.

“We encourage Governor Ihedioha not to undermine the people of the State on whose Mandate he stands. We urge him to keep to his social contract with the people.

“On our part, we are prepared to partner with the present Ihedioha led government for the purposes of contributing our quota towards developing our state”.