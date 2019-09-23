Deputy Senate President, Delta Governor Others Graced DESOPADEC Chairman's Function

The Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate and senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege among other political weights graced the thanksgiving service of the chairman, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Prince Michael Diden

At the occasion the Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, urged political office holders in the state to serve the people they represent.

The thanks giving service of the DESOPADEC chairman also called Ejele by his teeming supporters which was held at the Mega Praise Church of Christ International was full to capacity by the who-is-who in the society that graced the occasion which was held in Sapele.

Hon. Diden said that he was grateful to God Almighty for giving him this great opportunity to serve, he said that there was no king like God, he thanked all those who came to celebrate God with him and for the opportunity that he has given him.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator James Manager, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi ,Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, Hon. Ndidi Elumelu; Chief John Nani, Mr Charles Aniagwu , Hon. James Augoye, Chief Eugene Inoaghan, Hon Joyce Overah, Hon. Austine Ayemidejor, Hon. Julius Egbedi, Chief Vincent Oyibode, Hon. Kent Okiemute and a host of other dignatries.