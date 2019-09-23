Fulani herdsmen kidnapped passengers on Abuja-bound  commercial bus

Four person rescued -Police

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have abducted 14 passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus traveling along Otan/Imesi-Ile road in Osun state.

The Public Relations Officer of Osun State Police Command, Folasade confined the incident. She said four of the victims have been rescued.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that the kidnappers attacked the commercial bus at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle\Imesile expressway

The passengers of the commercial bus were travelling from Osogbo to Abuja. One of them was said to have connived with the kidnappers for the operation.

It was gathered that the kidnappers attacked the bus at a bad portion of the road, pointed guns at the driver to stop him.