Abducted SAN Regains Freedom In Delta

Kidnappers of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Chike Onyemenam, have released him from their den.

It was gathered that Mr. Onyemenam, paid the sum of N7.5 million to secure his release.

News filtered into town that Mr Onyemenam was whisked on Monday 16th September, alongside with one of his lawyers who accompanied him to his site was later dropped off while the kidnappers drove away with the SAN to an unknown destination.

A family member, who confirmed the released to our correspondent, on Monday disclosed that the SAN gained freedom on Saturday after paying the sum N7.5 million.

"The SAN was released around Ubulu-Uku axis after several plea. Initially they insisted on N15 million but later we paid N7.5 million before they released him.

"We thank God he was release unhurt. As I speak to you now he is fine" the source stated.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, who earlier claimed ignorance of the kidnap also denied having any knowledge of his release.