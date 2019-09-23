Over 800 Secondary Schools Indicate Interest In Zenith Bank Delta Principals' Cup

As preparations gear up towards the fourth edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals' Cup, about 850 secondary schools across the state have registered.

Although, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, is anticipating for 1000 secondary schools to participate in this year's edition, he expressed hope that participation by schools would increase geometrically.

Speaking in a press conference to make the heralding of the sports season, Ukah, revealed that the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, would adequately reward participating schools.

His words: "the state governor is committed to sustainably rewarding participating schools. Hence, cash awards to every local government area champion at first level of the competition", stressing that the move was another veritable way of encouraging grassrots participation in sports.

The kick-off of this edition would take place on Monday 30th September 2019 at St. Patrick's College, Asàba while the preliminaries would be played in all local government councils from Monday 23rd to Friday 11th October, 2019, pointing out that the zonals would have theirs on Wednesday 16th to Monday 21st October, 2019, in 10 centres across the state.

He disclosed that the quarter finals would be held in four centres on Wednesday 30th October, while semi finals would be played on Monday 4th November 2019, with the third place and final played on Thursday 21st November, 2019, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asàba.

The Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Dickson Egede, assured the state government of the bank's determination to get talents in the sports industry from the grassroot.